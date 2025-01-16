AEW roster warned after Dynamite Maximum Carnage

The landscape of AEW was altered drastically during Dynamite Maximum Carnage. Following the end of the show, the entire locker room was warned by a top star who made his shocking return to the company.

During the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, HOOK and Christian Cage collided in singles action. The match, however, ended in disqualification after members of Cage's faction, The Patriarchy, intervened.

As they were about to damage the former FTW Champion's ankle, his father and veteran commentator, Taz, stood up and revealed his plan. It was the return of HOOK's former partner, Samoa Joe, who rushed to the ring to save him and sent The Patriarchy away.

Following the show's conclusion, Samoa Joe took to his X to warn the entire roster.

"If I catch you, you’ll always be lacking.#EverybodysFavoriteOp."

Samoa Joe and HOOK began to team up in the spring of 2024. They were in a feud with Chris Jericho's faction, The Learning Tree. However, Joe has been out of action since his Stampede Street Fight against the former AEW World Champion when he drove Joe through a wall with a forklift.

However, with the former WWE United States Champion back in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it will be interesting to see his next tenure moving forward.

