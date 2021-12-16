Latest update on Malakai Black's tag-team partner signing with AEW - Reports

We got a number of reports yesterday suggesting that Brody King has signed with AEW. This was followed by Malakai Black's promo on last night on AEW Dynamite, further teasing the House of Black and the arrival of someone who is now "so much more than a king".

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed reports of Brody King potentially having signed for AEW on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. While neither could 100% confirmed that King has signed a deal, Alvarez said that King will at the very least be making appearances in AEW in some form sooner or later:

Meltzer: I don't know if he signed but that's the word on the street is that he's going to AEW. It's been reported that he has signed but I could not confirm that. Have you confirmed that he's signed?

Alvarez: I've not confirmed that he's signed but I have pretty much confirmed that he is going to at least make appearances in AEW. But, given that Ring of Honor is finished, I suppose it's possible that he could sign with New Japan and do ROH here and there but if he's the 'king' that was referenced on the show tonight... I don't see someone being a regular unless they have signed so I guess we will see but he will make appearances one way or the other at some point.

Malakai Black is set to face Griff Garrison next week on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Back interrupted a promo by The Varsity Blondes last week, appearing out of nowhere and spitting his black mist into Julia Hart's face. Hart was nowhere to be seen on AEW Dynamite last week during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, where Griff Garrison, despite a warning from Brian Pillman Jr., challenged Malakai Black to a match next week.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Ryan K Boman