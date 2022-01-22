AEW stars pay tribute to rock legend Meat Loaf

A number of AEW stars were among the many mourning the death of rock music legend Meat Loaf, who passed away aged 74 on Thursday evening.

Real name: Michael Lee Aday, the Grammy award winning performer, became a rock icon in the 1970s and 1980s for his performance as Eddie in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and for his legendary debut album "Bat Out of Hell".

The singer's debut would go on to sell more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. This put him alongside esteemed company in the form of Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd and AC/DC.

Since the news of his passing, fans from far and wide have taken to social media to pay their respects and condolences to the recently passed singer, including a number of high-profile AEW wrestlers.

Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno of "The Dark Order" put out simple yet heartwarming messages.

Alex Reynolds @YTAlexReynolds Nothing jacked me up more than hearing Bat Out of Hell come on the radio while I was driving. RIP Meat Loaf Nothing jacked me up more than hearing Bat Out of Hell come on the radio while I was driving. RIP Meat Loaf

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian touched on how the "Bat Out of Hell" singer was a childhood hero for him.

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian RIP Meatloaf. What a showman and what a voice. His flare for theatrics was an inspiration to me and millions. A staple of my childhood. Godspeed sir. RIP Meatloaf. What a showman and what a voice. His flare for theatrics was an inspiration to me and millions. A staple of my childhood. Godspeed sir.

Current AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. posted a very wholesome picture to her social media, displaying the Grammy-winning singer holding the AEW Women's Championship belt.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their own personal condolences to the family, friends and fans of Meat Loaf. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Meat Loaf played a small part in one of wrestling's golden ages

Young fans will never fully understand just how popular professional wrestling was in the 1980s. This was during WWF's famed "Rock and Wrestling Connection" era that played a huge part in promoting the inaugural WrestleMania event in 1985.

Off the back of this boom period, WWF released a full length album entitled "The Wrestling Album". The 10 track project was an attempt to capitalize on the hype of the era and, while it didn't perform well critically, it was a moderate success.

The opening track, a cover of the 1962 Chris Kenner song "Land of a Thousand Dances" featured Meat Loaf playing the drums while a number of wrestlers performed the number. The "Bat Out of Hell" singer was also featured in the music video for the track in 1986.

Edited by Brandon Nell