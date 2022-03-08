AEW's Abadon and former WWE star file for trademarks

AEW stars Abadon and Shane "Swerve" Strickland have become the latest performers on Tony Khan's loaded roster to file for trademarks, this time it's on their own names,.

While the "Living Dead Girl" has been a member of the AEW roster for a while, it was only recently that the former Isaiah Scott joined the company. The former Hit Row member signed his contract at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view.

It was on March 1st that "Swerve" filed for a trademark on his name Shane Strickland, while Abadon filed for a trademark on her name on March 3rd. Full summaries of the trademarks can be seen here.

The "Living Dead Girl" has been a staple on the AEW Dark and Dark Elevation shows in recent months. Her last major appearance on a network show being on the October 29th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, where she was defeated by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a non-title "Trick or Treat" street fight match.

Abadon and Shane Strickland aren't the only AEW stars to file for trademarks in recent weeks.

Chris Jericho has been a very busy bee when it comes to trademarks in recent weeks.

The former AEW World Champion has filed for trademarks, including "GFY", "The Influencer" which he has displayed in his title graphics in recent weeks and "Sports Entertainer" in reference to his promo segment with Eddie Kingston on Dynamite on February 23rd.

Jericho has used all of these trademarks in recent weeks, and may use them once again on this week's episode of Dynamite. He is set to shake Eddie Kingston's hand after losing to the "Mad King" at Revolution.

