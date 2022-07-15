Latest update on Adam Cole's injury, possible surgery details emerge - Reports  

Adam Cole has been out with an injury since AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door where he suffered a concussion. Recently, Dave Meltzer gave an update on Cole's condition, noting that he won't require surgery, but is undergoing therapy.

Previously, Cole had also reportedly suffered from a torn labrum as far back as his AEW World Championship match against Hangman Page. Unfortunately, the star added a concussion to his list of injuries after suffering a hard hit sometime during his Forbidden Door match.

While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared some insider information on Adam Cole's recovery process.

“Cole is opting to not have surgery on his torn labrum. He’s doing therapy for it. The time frame for his return is based more on the recovery from the concussion. We are told he is faring better in that regard,” Dave Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestlePurists)

Fans will unfortunately have to wait a little while longer for the star to make a full recovery. Luckily, with the option to forgo surgery and the outlook generally looking good, Adam Cole could be back on screen very soon.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

FTR's Dax Harwood recently admitted that he knew his loss against Adam Cole would break fans' hearts

During his recent interview with Culture State, Dax Harwood spoke on his shocking loss to Adam Cole during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

"I knew, at the end of the match, I would break those peoples’ hearts so much that they would love me even more, and I was so confident … I knew that I could break their hearts so much that they would feel sorry for me and have sympathy for me, and next week, they’d love me even more.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole was a great match. There was many tributes to Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart in there. Cole making Dax tap to the Sharpshooter was vicious. Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole was a great match. There was many tributes to Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart in there. Cole making Dax tap to the Sharpshooter was vicious.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/tX6d1ITNee

Harwood's loss shocked many fans, as the star had begun to draw in quite a lot of love from fans, alongside his tag-team partner Cash Wheeler. FTR are set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far