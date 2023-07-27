AEW's Adam Cole and MJF are the best tag team in pro wrestling, declares ex-WWE personality

They have not been together long enough in AEW, but MJF and Adam Cole are already the most entertaining tag team in the business, according to former WWE name Freddie Prinze Jr.

Ever since being announced as a blind tag team, the onscreen chemistry between the AEW World Champion, MJF, and Adam Cole never fails to amaze the fans. The duo is also slowly becoming the most loved tag team in the realm of wrestling in a span of just a month.

Recently, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also showered praise on the entertaining chemistry between Maxwell and Cole while speaking on Wrestling With Freddie. Prinze Jr. was also amazed at how the tag team had made the "Double Clothesline" a popular move, as fans now anticipate seeing it in their matches.

Here's what Prinze Jr. had to say on his podcast:

"But this match [against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia] ... I had been waiting for the double clothesline because they had been setting it up for so long, and it is the weakest finisher ever — and I love that they finally won with it."

Freddie further admitted he couldn't believe how the two managed to pull this off in just a short span of time:

"I don't know how they're pulling this off," Prinze added. "To have four matches together and be the best tag team, and most entertaining tag team in wrestling — even the stupid ass vignettes they do in the Chinese restaurant. I love this stuff so much!" [H/T WrestlingINC]

MJF promised Adam Cole a rematch for the AEW World Championship

Following their victory in the blind eliminator tag tournament, the team of "Better than You Bay Bay" are set to challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles this upcoming Saturday on Collision.

Meanwhile, MJF is also the current World Champion, which could cause conflict between two best buddies right now.

Nonetheless, The Devil has already assured his brochacho that regardless of win, lose, or draw this Saturday, Adam Cole will get his rematch for the World Title later. Well, the assurance by Max on Dynamite might be good news for the fans as it could mean they will hold on as a team for longer.

However, another truth is no one can trust The Devil, and some shenanigans could be in play if they fail to capture the Tag Titles. Henceforth, it remains to be seen how things play out between the two this Saturday.

