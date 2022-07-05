"They probably would've been nervous" - AEW star Adam Cole details why he never got a main roster call-up in WWE

AEW star Adam Cole was once the face of NXT but never transitioned to RAW or SmackDown. In a recent interview, the star speculated that he was likely an integral part of WWE's third brand and hence never moved to the main roster.

Many modern wrestling fans primarily know Adam Cole from his NXT days. During his time with WWE, he captured the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship. He's currently signed to All Elite Wrestling alongside his former Undisputed Era teammates.

During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Cole spoke about the potential reason why he was never called up to the promotion's main roster. He also noted that Triple H and Shawn Michaels didn't discuss the move with him.

"There wasn’t a huge discussion from either of them [Triple H and Shawn Michaels] about going to Raw or SmackDown. I think they knew and they, themselves weren’t even thinking about it as well. I think they probably would’ve been nervous or scared of the idea of like, ‘Oh my god, they just took four of our top NXT stars, now what’re we going to do?’” - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Adam Cole eventually joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2021. However, he was undoubtedly one of the top attractions of the former black-and-gold brand during his tenure.

Adam Cole disclosed that he began flossing after starting a relationship with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

During the latest episode of AEW's Hey! (EW) show with RJCity, Adam Cole shared a significant change he underwent after dating Britt Baker.

"Yes. I floss now,” Adam revealed. “I was not a floss guy, actually, whatsoever… I was raw gumming it, my friend. But, I've gotten a lot better at it. It was very important. It was one of those situations where she would just not let it go and here I am, flossing every day.” (H/T: Fightful)

The couple has been dating since 2017, after meeting on the dating app Bumble. The pair recently both won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, making them the inaugural winners in their respective divisions.

