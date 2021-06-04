"We’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed" - AEW's Adam Page announces he's set to become a father

It appears that the recent lockdown has seen quite the baby boom not just in the wrestling business but all over the world, as well as in AEW.

Whilst AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley are patiently waiting to become fathers for the first time in the coming months, it appears that they are not the only ones. Hangman Adam Page recently took to Instagram where he announced that he and his wife were also expecting their first child.

“Hey, we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. thank you,” the AEW star wrote along with the picture of a sonogram and a selfie of his wife.

Whilst Renee Young is set to welcome her daughter with Jon Moxley later this month and Brandi Rhodes is nearing the end of her pregnancy, the sonogram here shows that Page's wife is still in the first trimester.

Page and his wife Amanda married back in 2016 and this will be their first child together.

Adam Page in AEW

Whilst Page's personal life is now making the headlines, Hangman last wrestled at AEW's recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past weekend where he was able to defeat Brian Cage as part of the opening match on the card. Page is a former AEW Tag Team Champion and could be the subject of a push by the company following his surprise victory over Cage.

During his time in AEW, Page has been a safe pair of hands and has been part of some fantastic storylines, including one which included his departure from The Elite. Much like Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes in the coming months, Page will be looking forward to the arrival of his first child and taking a much-needed break from the ring in order to bond with his firstborn.

Congratulations go out to Adam Page and his wife following this fantastic news.

Edited by Greg Bush