Popular AEW star unhappy with World Champion Hangman Page; walks away from long-time partner 

Hangman Page has reigned as AEW World Champion since Full Gear, dethroning Kenny Omega and enjoying the embrace of his friends in the Dark Order.

Friendships more often than not carry a short shelf life within wrestling; Hangman's friendship with Alex Reynolds appears to be one under threat as of late. During Revolution, Hangman shoved Reynolds out of the way, earning him the ire of The Beaver Boy.

Hangman was challenged by Adam Cole to a six-man tag team battle this past week on AEW Dynamite, with Cole electing reDragon as his teammates.

The Dark Order offered their own services after they met Hangman backstage, only for the champ to reveal he had instead asked AEW tag champs Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus prior. Reynolds appeared to carry resentment from the events at Revolution, showing displeasure at the mention of the champ which continued throughout the segment.

During the latest edition of BTE this week (11:05 onwards), the Dark Order discussed their plans for the week, lying in wait for Hangman. Reynolds once again remained quiet during their segment, appearing deep in thought.

It transpired that the champ was unable to meet with his friends, texting that he was busy. While John Silver and others appeared to have no issue with the rebuttal, Reynolds remarked that he was "always busy" and walked away from the group and his long-time partner.

Hangman Page defended his AEW title against Dante Martin on Dynamite

It was announced ahead of Dynamite that Hangman would have to defend his world title against #2 ranked contender Dante Martin.

Page and Martin locked horns for just over seven minutes in a fast and furious match. It did enough to show off the certain potential of the Top Flight prodigy without truly threatening Page's reign.

It was after their clash that the champion got on the microphone to praise his opponent. Before Revolution rival Adam Cole stormed out to berate his enemy. It was during this promo that Cole confirmed he would face Page once more in six-man action, seemingly describing the Young Bucks, until it was later confirmed that reDragon would join him.

