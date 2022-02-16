AEW's Anna Jay shares a heartwarming Valentine's Day post with Jungle Boy

Valentine's Day recently passed, and we've seen multiple couples in AEW share pictures with their significant others.

This included the likes of TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Taynara Conti and Women's World Champion Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

The latest picture on account of Valentine's Day comes from Anna Jay, who took to Twitter to post a photo with Jungle Boy. The couple seem to be out for a special dinner.

You can check out the photo below:

AEW Tag Team Championship Jungle Boy and Luchasauras are looking for their next opponents

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy and Luchasauras, along with Christian Cage, are looking for their next opponents to defend their tag team titles.

The Jurassic Express finally achieved their destiny on the 5th January edition of Dynamite when they beat the Lucha Brothers to become World Tag Team Champions.

Since then, they have successfully defended the tag team championships against multiple teams such as The Dark Order, Private Party, and the Gunn Club.

The versatility of Jungle Boy and Luchasauras means that they could face almost any team and put on a great match. We could see the Jurassic Express vs. the Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson would surely like to win those titles back after losing them in a Steel Cage Match against the Lucha Brothers at All Out in 2021.

Another spicy encounter would be Jurassic Express taking on the team of Malakai Black and Brody King, together known as the Kings of the Black Throne. They have been gaining a lot of momentum ever since Brody King was introduced into the promotion.

The possible signing of Jeff Hardy to AEW could lead to Hardy Boyz reuniting and challenging for the World Tag Team Championships.

With a diverse tag team division, it remains to be seen who the new challengers are for the Jurassic Express' tag titles, especially with Revolution coming up.

What matches do you have in mind for Jungle Boy and Luchasauras at AEW Revolution?

