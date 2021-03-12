AEW's Anna Jay undergoes successful shoulder surgery

It sounds like #99 of The Dark Order is on the road to recovery. Anna Jay announced on social media earlier today that she just got out of shoulder surgery.

Jay's injury was announced by AEW back in February before her scheduled match in the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Despite just getting out of surgery with a long road of recovery ahead of her, Anna Jay's tweet this afternoon was a positive one, giving fans an update on her condition following surgery.

"Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that...I will be working my a** off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. *praying emoji* *heart emoji* -99," said Anna Jay.

Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I will most likely sleep and eat only ice cream and soup. But after that...I will be working my ass off in any way I can. Thanks for all of the support and well wishes. 🙏🏼❣️ -99 pic.twitter.com/p12hX4DWgQ — Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021

AEW's Anna Jay is scheduled to be out for six to twelve months due to this injury

AEW announced that Anna Jay could be out for anywhere between six to twelve months based on her recovery time from this shoulder injury.

It will be a big blow for both Jay and The Dark Order and AEW fans will be hoping that she recovers quickly. At the moment, it seems that Maki Itoh and Tay Conti will be filling in for her and working alongside The Dark Order.

Several members of the AEW roster sent their best wishes to Anna Jay on Twitter following her surgery.

Stu bring me some ice cream https://t.co/H1NazgkpUl — Anna Jay (@annajay___) March 11, 2021

😢 — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 11, 2021

My babyyyyy 🥰 love you so much! — ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) March 11, 2021

💜 — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 11, 2021

