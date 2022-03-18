"The best Brit to ever do it" - AEW star optimistic about thriving under William Regal's guidance 

AEW Revolution saw the much-awaited clash between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Their battle was violent and the melee continued after the bell as neither man could be pulled off.

That was when AEW revealed it had added another WWE veteran to its roster - former NXT GM William Regal. He marched to the ring to slap sense into both men and has since established a stable of sadism with Bryan and Mox.

Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter to share his excitement at being able to work with, in his own words, "the best Brit to ever do it".

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo 🏽. I’m the best 11 match rookie there’s ever been in pro wrestling! With me learning from the best Brit to ever do it just wait & see how bloody good I am after 20/30/50 matches 🏽

Best of British I can’t wait to learn from this man @RealKingRegal . What a coup by @TonyKhan 🏽. I’m the best 11 match rookie there’s ever been in pro wrestling! With me learning from the best Brit to ever do itjust wait & see how bloody good I am after 20/30/50 matchesBest of British I can’t wait to learn from this man @RealKingRegal. What a coup by @TonyKhan 👏🏽. I’m the best 11 match rookie there’s ever been in pro wrestling! With me learning from the best Brit to ever do it 😍 just wait & see how bloody good I am after 20/30/50 matches 👊🏽Best of British 🇬🇧 https://t.co/rfSYxjWz07

The British national praised Tony Khan for signing the Staffordshire-born veteran and confirmed he was excited to be trained by such an icon.

Regal was released by WWE in January this year, ending his 22-year tenure with the promotion.

William Regal had an interesting exchange with Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley continued to establish their partnership against Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor on AEW Dynamite. The match was massively one-sided and asserted the dominance of Mox and Bryan, with the Purveyor of Violence closing the contest with a rear choke on Wheeler Yuta.

Following the final bell, William Regal made his way down to the ring from commentary to meet the pair in the ring. As Yuta, Taylor, and the rest of the Best Friends stable left up the ramp, Wheeler looked reluctant. Instead, he walked towards the ring and came face-to-face with the former NXT GM.

A handshake offer from Yuta was reciprocated by a slap in the face from Regal before a fired-up Yuta seemingly earned a degree of respect.

Could Yuta have his head turned with the opportunity to join such a faction?

Edited by Vishal Kataria