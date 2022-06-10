"This girl is fire" - Athena fka. Ember Moon breaks character and praises her biggest rival in AEW

AEW's newest star Athena (fka. Ember Moon) had huge praise for current TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

The former WWE Superstar made her All Elite debut in Double or Nothing 2022. She came to the aid of Anna Jay and Kris Statlander against Jade Cargill and the Baddies. She recently made her in-ring debut with the promotion on Rampage, where she defeated Kiera Hogan.

Speaking on the Complex Unsanctioned podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion spoke about why she wanted to be a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion. This is where she explained how Cargill added to her desire to be All Elite. She stated when se saw Jade in her various cosplays during her matches, she knew that there could be something special that could take place between them.

Here's what she had to say:

"Jade Cargill came on my radar with that ‘Storm’ cosplay she did and I was like ‘Oh my God, this girl is fire!’ That’s the first moment where I was like, ‘Oh, there’s something here, oh, there’s something special here.’ And I remember then she came out with the “Jade [from] Mortal Kombat” cosplay and I was like, Damn! She got that." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Athena was longing to join AEW

Speaking on the same podcast, Athena spoke very highly of AEW. She stated that she saw all the friends she used to work with on the independent circuit finally get a platform in Tony Khan's promotion. The AEW star added that they all looked like they were having a great time and she wanted to be a part of it.

Here's what she had to say:

“When you look at the AEW PPVs and you’re seeing all of my friends that I used to roll with on the indies and they’re finally getting the platform that they deserve and it’s just like, ‘Man, they look like they’re having so much fun and I gotta be a part of it,’ you know?” Athena said. “And it just kept setting in. It’s like the more time that went on there the more I was just looking at AEW, the more I was like longing to be at AEW.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Athena's first feud in AEW is against Jade Cargill. It will be interesting to see if the former can become the first woman to defeat the latter and also possibly become the new TBS Champion.

