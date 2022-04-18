Mark Henry names the most athletic man on the AEW roster

AEW's Mark Henry recently named Dante Martin as the most athletic man on the company's roster.

Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in All Elite Wrestling. Originally a part of Top Flight alongside his brother Darius, the young star quickly gained popularity when he broke out as a singles star. some fame. In one of his most high-profile matches, he recently challenged for the AEW World Championship.

While Martin has definitely impressed fans, Mark Henry sees potential in the 21-year-old star. During his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Henry wasted no time when asked who the most athletic guy on the roster is.

"Dante Martin," said Henry. "He’s a super athlete. He jumps high, he runs fast, he’s very explosive."

Martin has been back in tag team action since Darius' return from injury. The two will likely continue to compete as a duo, especially after their well-received match against The Young Bucks. The brothers clearly have a bright future ahead from here on out.

Mark Henry thought that The Hardys' reunion in AEW was "awesome"

During the same interview, Henry was asked about his feelings about another pair of brothers in All Elite Wrestling. The Hardys recently reunited on the independent scene, and they also joined forces in AEW. According to Henry, their arrival in All Elite Wrestling is good for all wrestling fans.

"I thought it was awesome," said Henry. "It’s not just family, it’s the family of wrestling. So all the people like you and me? We consider The Hardys a part of our wrestling family. And them joining together only makes us closer as wel." (03:07)

With both Hardy brothers being All Elite, the tag team division will be pushed to new heights. Could fans eventually see The Hardys versus Top Flight on Dynamite or Rampage? The two teams have already clashed on Dark, but the stakes would undoubtedly be higher on television. Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

