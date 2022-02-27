AEW star responds to Corey Graves' comments about his in-ring career

AEW's Austin Gunn recently took to Twitter to join in on the fun as Corey Graves made some sarcastic remarks after the WWE commentator was medically cleared to return to the ring.

Graves was forced to retire all the way back in 2014 due to multiple concussions and chose to pursue a career as a commentator. During his brief NXT career he worked with the likes of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and the Wyatt Family. Graves even won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Neville, who would wrestle for All Elite Wrestling as PAC.

The 38-year-old has now received the green light to return to the squared circle, much like Edge and Bryan Danielson.

Graves brought up every snide remark the fans would make regarding his return in response to a Sportskeeda tweet.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves



-None of them.

-He always sucked.

-He sucks at commentary too.

-He should be fired. And set on fire.



Did I miss anything? twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ @WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? .@WWEGraves has cleared all the air. What's your favorite Corey Graves match? https://t.co/18seP5joQC Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? Here Twitter, I’ll handle this.-None of them.-He always sucked.-He sucks at commentary too.-He should be fired. And set on fire.Did I miss anything? 😘 twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

AEW's Austin Gunn replied with a funny comment stating that Graves covered everything he was about to say. You can check out the second-generation star's reply below:

"You took all my answers"

The Gunn Club was last seen on AEW Dynamite

The Gunn Club participated in last week's edition of Dynamite. They took part in the Tag-Team Battle Royale to determine one of the two contenders for Jungle Boy and Luchasauraus at Revolution.

Austin and Colton Gunn had a decent showing but eventually came up short. They might have another chance to make the Revolution three-way match in next week's Casino Tag Royale match.

Austin and Colton Gunn had previously challenged Jungle Boy and Luchasauras for the World Tag Team championships on an edition of Rampage but only came out second best.

Do you think the Gunn Club will make their way into the 3-way tag team match at Revolution ?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

