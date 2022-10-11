DX member sends a heartfelt message to AEW's Billy Gunn following absence from iconic faction's reunion on WWE RAW

Last night on WWE RAW was the 25th anniversary of the popular faction D-Generation X. The group reunited for one last hurrah, but former WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW star Billy Gunn was absent. After the show, Road Dogg had a special message for the WWE Hall of Famer.
Billy Gunn was one of the key stars that made DX a popular faction. His run with Road Dogg as the New Age Outlaws was one of the best times in the Attitude Era. Both have held the WWE Tag Team titles on several occasions. Currently, Road Dogg is pursuing a backstage role in WWE while his former tag team partner has been running around with the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.
After last night's episode of WWE RAW, Road Dogg Jessie James took to Twitter to share a message about the night and his former tag team partner Billy Gunn. James mentioned that all of the members missed Billy.
"I survived…… and for a minute it was touch and go!! We missed you @RealBillyGunn #WWERaw #DX25 @youdidntknowpod," Road Dogg tweeted.
Fans react to Road Dogg's message to Billy Gunn
Although they did not get to see the entire faction, the wrestling world was happy to see the rest of them.
Fans appreciated X-Pac for remembering 'The Ninth Wonder of The World' Chyna.
A few wanted more clarification on whether anyone contacted AEW or Tony Khan requesting him to permit Gunn to make a one-off appearance.
People also joked about the WWE Hall of Famer being busy with some office supplies, referencing Corey Graves' dig at him on WWE RAW.
Although Gunn missed the DX reunion, he will be present on Wednesday night to face former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland.
