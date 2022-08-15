“Boring as f***” - AEW’s Bobby Fish blasts the lack of variety in the wrestling business

AEW star Bobby Fish has weighed in with his opinion on the lack of variety in the world of professional wrestling, and that people should stop trying to act like it's an MMA fight and play to people's strengths.

Professional wrestling has always been a variety show, with AEW being a perfect example of varying characters. From the sports entertainment of the Jericho Appreciation Society, to the gritty, violent fighting style of the Blackpool Combat Club, there really is something for everyone.

As a veteran of 20 years at the time of writing, Fish has managed to craft a style of his own, incorporating his love for Mixed Martial Arts with the Japanese style that he learned in his early years as a wrestler while performing for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

However, the lack of variety is something that Fish is not a fan of, as he told Rewind Recap Relive that everyone is trying to do everything, and that if you have everyone on the roster being able to do the same things, it becomes boring.

"If every pro wrestler on the card, let's say you have ten guys in the locker room, and all ten guys are capable of doing just about everything. Then you've got ten guys checking all the same boxes, that's boring as fuck. Nobody wants to watch that." (H/T Fightful).

The former WWE superstar recalled growing up with various characters that could do different things, and that sometimes when a big guy tries to act like a little guy, it's not good for the sport.

"The beauty in pro wrestling to me, and what I liked watching growing up, was you have Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, the Road Warriors, Dusty Rhodes, different body types and athleticism. You have a guy like Ricochet, but if you're a guy like Bam Bam Bigelow's size and you're capable of doing some of those things and you're doing them just because you can, I think you're prostituting our sport." said Bobby Fish. (H/T Fightful)

Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole all recently betrayed The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

There is a lot of history between The Young Bucks, reDRagon and Adam Cole as the group has wrestled with and against each other in places like ROH, NJPW and of course AEW.

However, after months of butting heads over different things, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly decided to side with the former NXT Champion and stand as The Undisputed Elite minus The Young Bucks.

The Elite taking on the team that was known as The Undisputed Era in WWE was always a feud that AEW fans wanted since the group made its jump on Tony Khan's promotion, and with the impending return of Kenny Omega, it seems like it is just a matter of time before this feud boils over.

