"We were so lukewarm to it" - AEW's Bobby Fish was not a fan of WWE faction name

AEW star Bobby Fish was a founding member of the Undisputed ERA, a group that dominated NXT for several years. While it was one of the most successful and dominant factions the WWE Universe has ever seen, Fish initially did not care for the stable's name.

As a member of the Undisputed ERA, Bobby Fish became a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and he was a part of some of the most thrilling matches in NXT history.

When Fish and his stablemate Kyle O'Reilly discussed the faction on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, they explained that "the Undisputed ERA" wasn't at the top of their list of names.

"I remember the names like, we would narrow down this huge list and then the following day, we would get back a more narrowed list from legal, and it would be any of the names that we were actually close on," said Fish. "They were either changed or gone or paired with something from the list that didn’t work, so we thought, ‘We’re never going to have a name."

Fish then recalled how, when the group was eventually named the Undisputed ERA, he was worried that fans would get confused for its connection to a baseball term.

“We were so lukewarm to it," Fish continued. "And I was honestly worried about baseball references because I was like ERA as in earned run average, that’s all I could see.”

It's safe to say that Fish's concerns were in vain; through the stable's impressive run on NXT, the members of the Undisputed ERA made sure that the name would go down in history.

Bobby Fish has reunited with his former allies in AEW

The more things change, the more things stay the same. This saying certainly applies to the Undisputed ERA. Fish, O'Reilly, and Adam Cole have all signed with AEW less than six months after they were still on the WWE roster. Cole and O'Reilly willingly left the company when their contracts expired, whereas WWE released Fish.

The reunited trio got off to a strong start in AEW, as it emerged victorious in its first match in Tony Khan's promotion. On the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite, O'Reilly picked up the win against the team of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy.

