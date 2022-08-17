"People are ready to boo Tony Khan out of the building" - Wrestling veteran makes bold claim on AEW's booking of CM Punk (Exclusive) 

AEW Dynamite recently saw the return of the World Champion, CM Punk. Despite social media erupting, the wrestling veteran believes that Tony Khan is missing a crucial element in CM Punk's return.

Leading up to the Forbidden Door PPV, a staggering number of AEW stars suffered various injuries, leading to what was likely a far different event than originally planned. Unfortunately, CM Punk was also one of the stars on the list, resulting in Jon Moxley journeying his way to claim the interim-AEW World Championship.

While speaking on the most recent Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer pointed out that more obstacles should be thrown in front of the returning CM Punk.

It’s the old Lou Gehrig story. The landscape has changed! You’ve got to prove your worth all over again, you’re not just going to jump to the head of the class. And now, bro, you’re throwing the obstacles! Is he gonna be able to get Adam Cole? This one and that one? You’ve got to create something!" Russo exclaimed. (10:55 onward)

Check out the full episode below:

Russo continued, further suggesting an angle that Tony Khan could employ to bring more heat to the pending feud.

"Let’s look at reality: The guy was sitting out for three months, how many new people have we brought in, in his absence? The guy’s just expecting to jump to the top of the cliff! I would have Tony Khan cut that promo! Because people are ready to boo Tony Khan out of the building for doing just that. ‘Wait a minute, Punk, when I signed you it was a big deal! But age was an issue, you got hurt, but in the meantime I got shiny new toys!’" (11:34 onward).

Currently, CM Punk has only made a single appearance on Dynamite. The AEW World Champion is still not fully medically cleared.

Vince Russo believes that AEW isn't doing all it can to highlight the return of CM Punk

CM Punk's injury shocked the wrestling world, as the star was barely a World Champion for a week. Since the star is 43 years old, some fans began to worry that he would recover completely. Luckily, he pulled through and is seemingly nearing his in-ring return.

Continuing on the same episode, Russo shared how he felt that the building feud between Jon Moxley and CM Punk was not the main highlight of the recent AEW Dynamite.

"If I was in AEW right now, I would make it important! But, when you present it, bro, as just another segment of the show, guess what? It’s just another segment of the show! It needs to be built, and it can be built, but again to be the broken record: you have to understand writing to tell a good story." (05:25 onward).

It's currently still unclear when the two World Champions will have their unification match, but with the general time being All Out 2022, could Tony Khan still employ Russo's suggestion?

