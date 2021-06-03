AEW's Brandi Rhodes defends Cody Rhodes over his LGBTQ t-Shirt criticisms 

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted in defense of her husband Cody Rhodes, who received flak for introducing a t-shirt as part of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The initiative by AEW and Cody will have all the proceeds from the sales directed towards a charity working towards the betterment of the LGBTQ community.

Happy #pride



Excited to release this charity tee! TODAY AT 1et.



The National Center For Transgender Equality helps individuals face discrimination, violence, opportunity limitation, and a myriad of other issues facing those affected. https://t.co/XsM9i8GrPF pic.twitter.com/8a6BmqejDZ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 1, 2021

Some Twitter users were unhappy as Cody got his picture printed on the t-shirt instead of Nyla Rose or Sonny Kiss, who represent the community.

Taking to Twitter, Brandi Rhodes explained Cody himself stepped up to lend his support to the cause using his name. She further stated that everyone in the company has the freedom to take up social causes and use their brand name to create awareness around them.

"Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year," tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year. https://t.co/CHjXLtQhzX — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 1, 2021

On the other hand, several fans belonging to the LGBTQ community have also come forward to support Cody for championing the noble cause.

Cody Rhodes will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Even though Cody Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo at AEW Double or Nothing, his issues with Nightmare Factory are far from over.

On this week's Dynamite, Cody will team up with Lee Johnson to square off against QT Marshall and Ogogo. The match could mark the end of the feud, allowing Cody to move on to bigger and better things in AEW.

Do you think Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson will come up on top in their match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

