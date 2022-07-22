AEW's Brian Cage addresses rumors that he has been injured

AEW star Brian Cage has squashed all of the rumors that he has been injured in recent months by taking to his social media to stat that he isn't injured and hasn't been for a while.

Cage has been notably absent from AEW programming for the better part of nine months. He wrestled his last AEW match in October 2021, while making a brief cameo in ROH in April 2022.

This has led fans to believe that the former FTW Champion has been injured. However, Brian Cage squashed any and all rumors of this by tweeting this earlier today:

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi It's funny to see how many people have put out claims I've been injured...I've seem knee, shoulder, and unspecified reports. Nope, I'm not nor have been injured. It's funny to see how many people have put out claims I've been injured...I've seem knee, shoulder, and unspecified reports. Nope, I'm not nor have been injured.

Fans of the independent scene saw Cage in action as recently on July 16th 2022, where he wrestled future AEW star and teenage prodigy Nick Wayne for the "Violence X Suffering" promotion in California.

Cage has also been in the ring with various AEW stars since his appearance at the ROH Supercard of Honor event in April. These wrestlers include Swerve Strickland, Dante Martin and Buddy Matthews, just to name a few.

When will fans see Cage back in the AEW ring? Only time will tell!

Brian Cage returned to AEW TV recently on Rampage

While he wasn't in the ring competing, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Brain Cage resurface on AEW programming on the July 15th edition of Rampage.

The Machine accompanied ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham to the ring, along with the other members of "Tully Blanchard Enterprises," the Gates of Agony and the stable's founder Blanchard himself.

It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not Cage will have a role to play in the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor. However, if his stablemate Jonathan Gresham is in the main event, The Machine can't be too far away.

