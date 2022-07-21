"Heels have taken the p*** out on me" - AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. talks openly about the impact of his father's legacy on his career

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has peeled back the curtain on what it's like to have the legacy of his father being used against him in recent years, with the young star stating that some heels have taken the p*** in certain situations.

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage referenced Pillman's father, Brian Pillman Sr., stating that some people would call him a legend. However, Cage wasn't so kind, even going as far as to say that he would be ashamed that Pillman Jr. was his last contribution to the wrestling business.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, Brian Pillman Jr. opened up about how the bad guys of the industry have taken advantage of his dad's legacy and how he hasn't really been able to retaliate in a way he would like:

"I'd be a hypocrite to say that the bad guys aren't allowed to take advantage of that too. I'm allowed to take advantage of the benefits of it. I'm all about 'the show must go on' and if we're telling a cool story. At some point, I'd like to tell my side of the story and take out all my frustrations based on everything that's been happening to me. A lot of heels have taken the p*** out on me and stuff and there have been very few opportunities for me to come back and kick some a**."

However, Pillman Jr. did make sure to note that his time will come, and that a change could be on the horizon:

"I think there is something on the horizon so if people stay tuned. A lot of times, when you're a babyface, you're out there to support the show and get people over. Maybe if I have a change of heart or have some big turn, I get to showcase that aggression that I've built up over that time. At that point, it will be my time to shine." (H/T: Fightful).

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



He made everyone believe he was a true loose cannon. GENIUS.

Loved this! RIP Brian Pillman. One of the most underrated promos of ALL time. The "smart marks" promo from Brian Pillman in his ECW debut.He made everyone believe he was a true loose cannon. GENIUS.Loved this! RIP Brian Pillman. One of the most underrated promos of ALL time. The "smart marks" promo from Brian Pillman in his ECW debut. 🔥🔥🔥He made everyone believe he was a true loose cannon. GENIUS. Loved this! RIP Brian Pillman. https://t.co/AM52UUjvlJ

As the "Loose Cannon," Brian Pillman was one of the most unpredictable yet revolutionary performers in wrestling history, leaving a legacy as a character that is still talked about to this day. Even before the "loose cannon" persona, Pillman was seen as one of the most technically gifted athletes of his generation.

Brian Pillman Jr. will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

After comments made by Christian Cage regarding Pillman Jr.'s father, Brian and his Varsity Blonds partner Griff Garrison will look for revenge this week on Dynamite as they take on Cage and Luchasaurus in a tag team match.

The dinosaur defeated Garrison last week on Dynamite. He then chokeslammed Griff through Brian and the timekeepers table on the outside, adding even more bad blood to this feud.

The match will be the first time since the June 1st edition of Dynamite that Christian will be in action. This comes after weeks of stating that he wants to do the bare minimum and claim the biggest paycheck due to his name value.

Will Christian Cage be forced to eat his words at the hands of the Varsity Blonds? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far