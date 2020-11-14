AEW's Britt Baker gets into it with Thunder Rosa on Twitter

A lot of people have criticized AEW for not featuring their women's division enough on Dynamite every week. Well, if Twitter exchanges like this keep happening on social media, Tony Khan is going to have no other choice but to put these women on television more often, where they can settle their differences inside the ring.

On Friday evening, AEW announced on social media that a rematch for the NWA Women's World Championship will take place next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Serena Deeb will defend her title against the former champion, Thunder Rosa.

This prompted a tweet from Rosa, where she called herself the face of women's wrestling. This clearly didn't sit well with Dr. Britt Baker DMD, as she took to Twitter to tell Rosa to stop faking her own internet buzz and to go back to wrestling on the internet.

Stop faking your own internet buzz and go back to wrestling exclusively on the internet. You aren’t half the star you think you are and you don’t have half the face for TV. https://t.co/mP6o83bDFX — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 14, 2020

The AEW women's division takes center stage on Twitter ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday

Rosa, who clearly wasn't going to back down, fired back at Baker an hour later. She told her that she did more with a one-minute promo in AEW than Baker had done this entire year.

With Dynamite being several days away, it wouldn't be surprising to see the war of words between these two women and others from the company heat up even more between now and Wednesday night.

Interesting thing is.... I did more than others(you) with one minute promo in your company that you have done the whole year. Keep trolling cabrona because I have putazos for you too👊🏽💪🏽 #realstar #realchamp #fuckwithme #lameramera #realwrestler #nwa #realtalk https://t.co/RPubcjpf0f — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 14, 2020

Ivelisse, who has a well-documented history with Rosa, couldn't help but add her two cents in as well. About thirty minutes later, she told the former NWA Women's World Champion to grow up. She added that if she kept this up, she was going to put her in her place again.

Nope not you, grow the f up already.. and you aint got sh for nobody, keep that sh up and youll get put in your place again.... #realtalk #fouttaherewiththatsh https://t.co/FtI1jt3T87 — Ivelisse👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) November 14, 2020

You can say what you want about the lack of time women have received on Dynamite, but these stars are out there right now grabbing their own brass rings and generating interest for the division on social media. Only good things can come from this for all involved.