AEW's Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole applying her finisher Lockjaw during NXT TakeOver 36

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently shared her reaction to her fiance, Adam Cole, applying her submission maneuver, Lockjaw, at NXT TakeOver 36.

At the latest TakeOver special, Cole battled it out with Kyle O'Reilly in a two-out-of-three falls match. During one moment in the clash, he paid tribute to his partner Britt Baker by applying the Lockjaw, which the AEW Women's Champion has used to defeat many of her opponents.

Apart from the many fans who shared their reaction to the moment, Baker also reacted by simply tweeting "Bay Bay," which is Cole's catchphrase.

"BAY BAY," tweeted Britt Baker.

BAY BAY 😏 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 23, 2021

Another thing that has intrigued fans is WWE's Twitter account sharing the picture of Cole applying the Lockjaw. Vince McMahon's promotion is notorious for not acknowledging anything related to other wrestling companies. However, they seem to have taken an exception here, though they didn't outright mention Britt Baker or AEW in their tweet.

After a grueling war at NXT TakeOver 36, Kyle O'Reilly came on top after winning the first and the third fall in the bout. However, the most talked-about topic now is the status of Adam Cole, who has officially become a free agent now.

Could Adam Cole head over to AEW?

If the latest reports are any indication, Adam Cole has become a free agent after his month-long extension with WWE ended after his match at NXT TakeOver 36.

It was earlier reported that his contract had expired in July. However, Cole agreed to sign an extension running until the SummerSlam weekend to finish his ongoing saga with Kyle O'Reilly on NXT.

Adam Cole seem to be done with NXT and is headed to AEW.



PWInsider-tonight was Adam Cole's final appearance in NXT



Fightful -"Adam Cole had not signed a new WWE contract beyond his short-term extension''



Young Bucks teasing it in their new bio.

Britt responded. More teasing pic.twitter.com/6ZbKbyEHXk — The Macho Beard (@Machobeard4life) August 23, 2021

With AEW gaining momentum on the heels of many blockbuster signings, Adam Cole could be interested in heading over to the company, where many of his former Bullet Club stablemates also work. Fans would certainly keep an eye on how things pan out in the coming weeks.

