AEW's Britt Baker reacts to winning the Sportskeeda's Female Wrestler of the Year

After a stellar 2021, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. received a large number of awards and accolades, with one of them being the recipient of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Female Wrestler of the Year." Now the former AEW Women's Champion has reacted to the news.

Baker's 2021 was filled with many highlights, including an enthralling Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa and winning the AEW Women's Championship from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

Following her victory over Shida, she successfully defended her title five times, ending the year as champion and a truly deserving winner of all the awards she picked up. One award, in particular, being the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling "Female Wrestler of the Year."

Taking to Twitter, Baker reacted to receiving the award, jokingly stating that she is losing track of the accolades she is winning.

"I’m losing track of all these awards…," Baker wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Other awards Baker picked up in 2021 were 'Woman of the Year' and 'Most Improved Wrestler of the Year' from Pro Wrestling Illustrated, with her 'Lights Out' match against Thunder Rosa winning the 'Match of the Year' award too.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

After making a triumphant return to the ring on the April 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker will return to Rampage this Friday in tag team action. Baker will team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Britt Baker And Jamie Hayter Vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho is gonna be interesting #AEWRampage Britt Baker And Jamie Hayter Vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho is gonna be interesting #AEWRampage https://t.co/iVQeQPQdFK

All four women have qualified for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament that is scheduled to begin on the May 11th edition of Dynamite, with the other two stars who have qualified are Red Velvet and Hikaru Shida.

Do you think Baker will win the Owen Hart Cup Tournament? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha