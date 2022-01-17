"You can’t trust anything with that company" - AEW's Britt Baker slams WWE

AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has seen her stock rise exponentially since her signing with Tony Khan's promotion. The first female talent to be declared "All Elite" won the world title at Double or Nothing 2021 to commence her reign.

It makes sense, therefore, that her growth and success has been tracked by rival WWE. Baker had the chance to address their interest and her thoughts in a recent interview:

"They definitely expressed interest — unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this — but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through. So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well."

There appears to be a disconnect between wrestlers and WWE in terms of trust, owing to the ongoing releases of talent and staff over recent years. Baker further discussed her relationship with her current employers and the bond that has been established throughout her tenure.

"Everything AEW had done for me, with the growth I’ve had here, most importantly how much fun I have here, I truly love going to work every week; I never dread it and that is something that is invaluable, you can’t ever give that up and if you find something where not a day in your life feels like work then you absolutely can’t give that up. I’m too thankful to AEW and Tony Khan and everybody who has trusted in me, because without them I wouldn’t be where I am right now." (H/T to Inside the Ropes)

Britt Baker worked for WWE prior to AEW

Britt Baker has previously worked for WWE, making her RAW debut as an enhancement talent for eventual champion Nia Jax. She wasn't afforded much time to showcase her own skills as her purpose was to help establish Jax's dominance.

She was further featured in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament when she wrestled a dark match with Tesha Price. Interestingly enough, even while signed with AEW, Baker has been seen in WWE programming. Her attendance at NXT WarGames 2019 to support her partner Adam Cole in his main event match was recorded and aired by WWE, but has since been purged from the WWE Network.

