AEW's Britt Baker fires a shot at Cody Rhodes 

Britt Baker recently fired a shot at AEW's EVP Cody Rhodes in response to a message he put out for Julia Hart, a student of his Nightmare Factory.

Hart is currently aligned with Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) and was a part of this week's AEW Dynamite.

She featured in a backstage promo and played an integral role in the main event, where Varsity Blondes unsuccessfully challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Clearly proud of the 19-year old making it to national television, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to congratulate her.

"That’s my student! Congratulations @TheJuliaHart #AEWDynamite," tweeted Cody.

In response to Cody's tweet, Britt Baker posted a picture from last week's Dynamite, where she squashed Julia Hart by making her tap out to the Lockjaw.

Baker added a sarcastic caption, asking Cody if the Julia Hart in the photo struggling to break out of the submission maneuver was also his student.

"This your student, too? @CodyRhodes," tweeted Baker.

Britt Baker is all set to challenge AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where she's the favorite to walk out as the new champion.

Cody Rhodes will also be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

As part of the faction war between Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory and QT Marshall's The Factory, Rhodes will lock horns with former Olympian Anthony Ogogo at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

The match will be a tremendous spotlight for Ogogo, who has impressed many so far with his promo work and in-ring skills. A win over a top-tier talent like Cody Rhodes will make him an important fixture in AEW's programming.

Do you think Britt Baker will walk out as the AEW Women's Champion at Double or Nothing 2021? What do you think about Anthony Ogogo's chances of getting the better of Cody?