AEW's Brody King reacts to being spotted at past WWE event

AEW star Brody King has reacted to an eagle-eyed viewer on Twitter who spotted him watching Malakai Black wrestle at an NXT event five years ago.

Black, who then went by the name Aleister Black, made his televised NXT debut at the 2017 "TakeOver: Orlando" event the night before WrestleMania 33, defeating current AEW star Andrade El Idolo (then known as Andrade 'Cien' Alman).

One person who was in attendance on the night was Brody King, as noted by a fan on Twitter. King saw the tweets and responded to them by saying that the House of Black has always been lingering in the darkness.

"The house has always been there. We just chose when to bestow its teachings to the rest of the world." said @Brodyxking.

King and Black wouldn't team up until four years after the event, when Malakai was released from his WWE contract, and the Kings of the Black Throne showed up in PWG in July 2021.

Brody King and the House of Black will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

The House of Black will get their chance to assert their dominance this Friday on Rampage as they compete in their first-round match in the World Trios Championship Tournament.

They will face three members of The Dark Order in what will be the final first-round match of the tournament. The winners of the match will take on Best Friends in the semi-finals after the latter trio defeated The Trustbusters last week on Rampage.

The tournament finals will take place at All Out on September 4th, and all of the remaining teams are hoping to become the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

