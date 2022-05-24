AEW's Christian Cage on former WWE writer getting him on upcoming reality show

AEW star Christian Cage has detailed how a former WWE writer helped land himself and a number of other AEW stars on the upcoming season of the hit series "Carpool Karaoke."

The fifth season will premiere on May 27th on the Apple TV+ streaming service, with many big stars set to appear - including musician Saweetie, actress Zooey Deschanel and the cast of the successful TV show "The White Lotus."

One episode will feature the stars of All Elite Wrestling trying their hand at being as good at singing as they are at wrestling, with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and MJF all set to appear.

But how did this unique opportunity come about? Speaking in an interview with Jim Varsallone, Christian Cage revealed that a former WWE writer works on the series, and that Cage is still good friends with him:

"I'm friends with one of the guys in charge of the show, a guy named Eric Pankowski, who used to be a writer for WWE back in the day. He and I had gotten in touch and he was interested in having us on the show and having AEW represented on the show, which I thought was pretty cool. I brought it to the attention of AEW and the rest is history." said Christian Cage.

Cage went on to explain what the experience was like, stating that nothing is scripted and everyone is there to have a good time:

"It was a good time, a lot of fun. I've been a fan of Carpool Karaoke for a while, even when it was just a segment on James Corden's talk show. Very entertaining. It was a lot of fun to be asked to be a part of it. You're basically just riffing and ad-libbing as you go and having fun and trying to make each other laugh and hopefully, the audience laughs along with you." (H/T: Fightful).

Christian Cage will be in the corner of Jurassic Express at Double or Nothing

While he might not be in action at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Christian Cage will be making an appearance as he will corner Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for their AEW Tag Team Championship match.

Jurassic Express will defend their titles against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz, and the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match.

The match will be the seventh title defense for the champions, having already bested top teams like The Young Bucks, reDRagon and The Dark Order.

It's unclear whether or not Christian Cage will play a factor in the match, but the only way to find out is to tune into Double or Nothing this weekend to find out!

