"Gained 10 pounds tonight" - AEW's Christopher Daniels reacts to winning tag team championship with former WWE Superstar

AEW veteran Christopher Daniels still has a lot left in the tank as he took to Twitter to celebrate his latest victory. He recently secured the DEFY Wrestling Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland.

Daniels and Swerve defeated The Bollywood Boyz, formerly known as The Singh Brothers in WWE, to capture the titles at the recent The World Is Yours event. The win also makes Daniels a double champion, as he currently holds the Interim DEFY Wrestling World Championship as well.

After the bout, Daniels celebrated on Twitter with a picture holding the coveted tag team title alongside his partner. Meanwhile, the post's caption suggested that they've both gained a little "weight" in recent weeks.

Christopher Daniels @facdaniels

My friend here can sympathize, this is the second 10 pounds he’s gained in a week.

#CDTwoBelts Gained 10 pounds tonight.My friend here can sympathize, this is the second 10 pounds he’s gained in a week. Gained 10 pounds tonight.My friend here can sympathize, this is the second 10 pounds he’s gained in a week.#CDTwoBelts https://t.co/2dL1qRmnrG

"Gained 10 pounds tonight. My friend here can sympathize, this is the second 10 pounds he's gained in a week." #CDTwoBelts

Daniels will be looking to add more gold to his collection, as he and NJPW star Yuya Uemura will face Aussie Open in the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament finals. Details of the event are yet to be disclosed.

AEW star Swerve Strickland captured another tag team title recently

Christopher Daniels isn't the only one to know what it's like to carry two belts, as Swerve Strickland recently became the AEW Tag Team Champion with Keith Lee.

Strickland and Lee defeated Team Taz and The Young Bucks to become the new champions on Wednesday's Dynamite. The win marked Keith Lee's first title win since his short stint as NXT Champion in WWE.

Strickland and Lee will have a lot of hungry competitors coming after them, with the likes of FTR, Private Party, and The Dark Order all ranked in the top five at the time of writing, waiting for their opportunity.

Who will be the first team to step up to the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Tune in to AEW TV to find out.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far