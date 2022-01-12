CM Punk set to induct his former manager and wrestling promoter into the GCW Indie Hall of Fame 

CM Punk has been confirmed for the upcoming GCW Indie Hall of Fame ceremony, where he will be inducting Dave Prazak, his former manager, into the inaugural class. The ceremony is set to take place on January 22nd in New York City, with their Hammerstein Ballroom show scheduled for the next night.

Prazak and Punk share a lengthy history, with the promoter representing the AEW star as his manager throughout his time on the independent circuit.

Prazak founded the women's wrestling promotion Shimmer, lending a significant hand in the expansion of women's wrestling. He was also brought in by MLW in 2021 to lead the re-launch of their own women's division.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK!



GCW & Orange Crush present

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Sat 1/22 - 7PM

The Cutting Room - NYC



Get Tix:

ticketweb.com/event/the-indi…



Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! *BREAKING*DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK!GCW & Orange Crush presentThe Indie Wrestling Hall Of FameSat 1/22 - 7PMThe Cutting Room - NYCGet Tix:Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! *BREAKING*DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK!GCW & Orange Crush presentThe Indie Wrestling Hall Of FameSat 1/22 - 7PMThe Cutting Room - NYCGet Tix:ticketweb.com/event/the-indi…Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! https://t.co/moAYmn98Lc

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will stream live on the GCW YouTube channel.

CM Punk is not the only AEW star to come to GCW in January

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



AJ Gray calls his shot for Hammerstein...



#TheWrldOnGCW



streaming live on "GIVE ME THE MAD KING..."AJ Gray calls his shot for Hammerstein...streaming live on @FiteTV "GIVE ME THE MAD KING..."AJ Gray calls his shot for Hammerstein...#TheWrldOnGCWstreaming live on @FiteTV https://t.co/qrw9ZxHdSc

A day following their Hall of Fame ceremony, GCW are set to stage their "The Wrld" event in the Hammerstein Ballroom. A few AEW stars are also set to appear at the show.

The GCW World Title is to be defended at the Jan 23rd event, and since former Jon Moxley holds the belt, it has been seen as confirmation of his in-ring return. Meanwhile, AJ Gray has called out former SGC stablemate Eddie Kingston.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fellow AEW stars Joey Janela and Cezar Bononi fought on New Year's Day at the JCW Dead End event. Janela was victorious after a twenty plus minute battle. Janela would also battle WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty on the GCW Die 4 This card, once again emerging with his hand raised.

Edited by Genci Papraniku