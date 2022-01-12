"You gotta fight Cora now" - CM Punk wants dream match between top NXT stars

AEW star CM Punk has taken to social media to hype NXT performers Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade. He also believes that the two women should immediately have a match.

The only occasion that both women have been in the ring together was in January 2021 in the first round of the women's "Dusty Rhodes Classic." Hartwell, along with partner Candice LeRae, defeated Jade and Gigi Dolin.

With all of this in mind, Punk has had enough. He believes the two young prospects should step into the ring together and see who is better.

The response came after Indi posted a throwback picture of her posing with the now-defunct Divas Championship while wearing a CM Punk t-shirt.

Check out both tweets below:

With Jade falling short in her quest to capture the NXT women's championship at the "New Year's Evil" edition of NXT TV and Hartwell being absent from the ring since November, CM Punk and the fans will have to wait just a tiny bit longer.

Cora Jade could have come across CM Punk in AEW

Interestingly, fans could have seen Cora Jade and Punk cross paths if the former decided to stay. She was appearing in AEW programming long before Punk came to the promotion.

𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 @THEPWSCENE Elayna Black “The Sorceress of sin” is set to make her #AEW Dark debut this week. Elayna Black will be facing Red Velvet in her first match for #AEW Elayna Black “The Sorceress of sin” is set to make her #AEWDark debut this week. Elayna Black will be facing Red Velvet in her first match for #AEW. https://t.co/lcDy6kgbe7

Known as Elayna Black on the independent circuit, Cora Jade took part in two AEW Dark tapings in October 2020. She lost to Red Velvet in one match, and on the other, she, alongside partner Leyla Hirsch, lost to the team of Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes.

Jade was also scheduled to take on AEW star Joey Janela at a GCW event in January 2021. However, she was swept off her feet by a WWE contract, where she has stayed ever since.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see a match between the two NXT stars? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy