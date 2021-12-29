"I was very against it" - AEW's Colt Cabana speaks on contracts in the independent scene

AEW star Colt Cabana has admitted that the idea of contracts within independent wrestling confused him when they were first introduced.

The Dark Order member has been a pioneer of the independent wrestling scene since his debut back in 1999. Cabana is one of the first wrestlers to showcase how stars can make a living without working for a major company.

On Chris Denker's 'Into the Danger Zone' podcast, Colt Cabana admitted he didn't understand how contracts were supposed to work on the independent scene.

"I was around when they started doing these contracts in Independent wrestling, which was mind blowing to me. I was always very against it. 'How are you going to contract me when you're not even paying me minimum wage of what a minimum wage worker is? What is the point?' I feel WWE and the idea of wrestling made everyone think 'this is how it has to be, no one can go out.' I'm such a romantic for the old territory times where Dusty [Rhodes] is doing Florida, but he shows up in New York. Bruno [Sammartino] shows up in Australia. It's so cool." (H/T Fightful)

Colt Cabana is a big fan of AEW's "Forbidden Door"

Colt Cabana heaped praise on the 'Forbidden Door' used by AEW to bring in stars from promotions all around the world.

“To see Rocky Romero show up and know he’s going to be in the Tokyo Dome like next week, I see him at TV and I think ‘this is so great’. I love that you can trust us as wrestlers that we know what we’re doing and you can just trust that these great contracted wrestlers can have these great matches with these awesome un-contracted wrestlers.”

Toru Yano Fan Account @ToruYanoFanAcct



Hes the liasion for NJPW in the states. Without him, we don't get the Forbidden Door (or it would have been far more difficult). Rocky also worked for every damn company except WWE in 2021 BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet Who made the biggest impact in the wrestling world in 2021? (Excluding HOOK bc… duh) Who made the biggest impact in the wrestling world in 2021? (Excluding HOOK bc… duh) https://t.co/hjmp61TlPD This is gonna come out of left field, but when you consider what he's done..Rocky Romero.Hes the liasion for NJPW in the states. Without him, we don't get the Forbidden Door (or it would have been far more difficult). Rocky also worked for every damn company except WWE in 2021 twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st… This is gonna come out of left field, but when you consider what he's done..Rocky Romero. Hes the liasion for NJPW in the states. Without him, we don't get the Forbidden Door (or it would have been far more difficult). Rocky also worked for every damn company except WWE in 2021 twitter.com/BodyslamNet/st…

Also Read Article Continues below

It's unclear when AEW will use the 'Forbidden Door' again, however it's a guarantee that it will get the entire wrestling world talking.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like wrestlers competing in multiple promotions? Yes No 2 votes so far