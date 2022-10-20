AEW's Danhausen breaks character to share cryptic message on future in promotion

Danhausen recently teased a major change regarding his future in AEW. The star took to Twitter to share a mysterious message hinting at a potential character change.

The 32-year-old star signed with AEW in January this year. Since then, he has portrayed a comical, ghoulish gimmick donning white, red and black face paint with the ability to 'curse' wrestlers. In recent months, he has formed an unlikely alliance with the current FTW Champion, HOOK.

Prior to his tenure in AEW, Danhausen competed on the independent circuit and spent most of his career in Ring of Honor (ROH). He is a one-time MWA Michigan Champion. While the Very Nice, Very Evil one is often seen as a comedy act and not taken seriously by the wrestling world, it seems the AEW star has had enough of his ongoing gimmick.

He recently took to Twitter to share a cryptic message:

"The end lives in us all, waiting for it’s time"

Danhausen @DanhausenAD The end lives in us all, waiting for it’s time The end lives in us all, waiting for it’s time https://t.co/TnrKjFse4Z

Danhausen addressed the cruciality of a wrestler's gimmick in AEW in addition to in-ring capabilities

It is very rare for fans to witness Danhausen without his face paint and cape. The AEW star stays in character both in-ring and at out-of-ring events as well.

A few months ago in a an interaction with HardLore, the Very Nice, Very Evil one talked about how he and Orange Cassidy were responsible for creating new wrestling fans:

"Me and Orange Cassidy are the 'go to' people for people to complain about. 'Oh, this is too goofy for wrestling.' Also, we're the two people I always hear, 'Oh, my friends don't like wrestling, but they love you two,' and now they watch, or 'I wasn't really watching, but I saw you two, so I started.' We're creating new fans, which is what you should be doing as a wrestler."

At AEW Quake by the Lake, the 32-year-old star teamed up with Erick Rowan against The Gunn Club. Last week, he appeared ringside during Tony Nese's match against Orange Cassidy in a bid to distract him and enable the latter to win the All Atlantic Championship.

Do you think Danhausen should turn heel and compete in more matches? Sound off in the comments below.

