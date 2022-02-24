"The number one professional wrestling television show" - AEW star reveals reason for joining Tony Khan's promotion

Not long has passed since AEW fans first witnessed Danhausen in the promotion. The Very Nice, Very Evil only had a brief cameo during the Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Shortly after placing a 'curse' on the former NXT champion, Tony Khan announced that Danhausen was All-Elite.

There hasn't been much explanation regarding Danhausen's aspirations in the promotion, having only featured as an extra in the Best Friends-Elite battles as of late.

Speaking on AEW Control Centre, Danhausen offered some insight why he joined:

“So, you might be wondering, who is Danhausen and why is he at All Elite Wrestling? Danhausen will tell you. Danhausen, very nice, very evil, very famous, and now, very Elite. And we come here to be on television. The number one professional wrestling television show in the universe. So, become super famous, super rich, Danhausen has decided to make this his home." (H/T Ringside News)

Danhausen also teased future involvement with multiple factions in AEW

Danhausen teased his plans, hinting that his fate may sit with a faction such as House of Black or the Inner Circle. Whichever the case, Mr. Hausen declared that fans would love him or run the risk of being cursed.

"We’ll see what those House of Black members are doing or whatever, quite scary, but whatever. We’ll see. Perhaps the Dark Order, who knows? Maybe we’ll go with Mega Money Matt Hardy! He’s got lots of moneys. Who knows, maybe we’ll join Chris Judas or whatever. He’s pretty good friends with Danhausen. We’ll see. But, one thing is for certain. You will love that Danhausen. Or, you’ll be cursed!,” Danhausen said.

Danhausen is currently recovering from a leg injury and is yet to make his in-ring debut in his new surroundings. The nature of his cameos has been indicative of his gimmick thus far, but perhaps the future may provide some clarity as to his trajectory in AEW.

