AEW star Danhausen reveals Tony Khan's secret announcement

During last week's edition of AEW Rampage, it was announced by owner Tony Khan that a top wrestler was going to walk through the forbidden door. Since then, many have speculated who that person might be.

There have been smart guesses such as Keith Lee or Isiah "Swerve" Scott as well as outlandish ones such as Shane McMahon.

To help put all the speculation to rest and kill the suspense, AEW's newest asset Danhausen took to Twitter to reveal what Tony Khan's secret announcement is going to be.

And it's safe to say that this is another case of Danhausen being at his humorous best.

On Twitter, he said that Tony Khan is going to announce that everyone who attends this week's edition of Dynamite will have to pay 6 dollars each to Danhausen.

You can check out the tweet below :

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Everyone in the audience has to give Danhausen $6. Everyone in the audience has to give Danhausen $6. https://t.co/vSNrsRMK9N

Who will come through the forbidden door on AEW Dynamite?

Ever since Tony Khan announced that there is going to be a surprise happening on this week's Dynamite, there has been much speculation over who it could be. Many names have been thrown into the hat.

From Tony Khan's Twitter account, we know that it will be someone who is a free agent and that they will be signing the contract.

You can check out Tony's tweet below:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!

Tony has been really hyping up this signing, and the last time he hyped something to such an extent, it was former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage who became All Elite.

One can only wonder who it will be this time with the world of professional wrestling stacked with talented men and women.

Who do you think is walking through the forbidden door this time?

Let us know in the comments section.

