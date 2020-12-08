AEW's Darby Allin on fears that his in-ring style will affect his longevity

If you look back on the young history of AEW so far and you think about some of the crazy bumps the wrestlers have taken, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin comes to mind more than anybody else.

In his very first match against Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest, he landed the Coffin Drop onto the ring apron, missing Rhodes completely. He's since taken finishers from the likes of Jon Moxley and Brian Cage off the top rope. Allin is doing things that most wrestling fans have never seen before on a national stage.

Darby Allin takes a page from Tony Hawk when it comes to his in-ring style in AEW

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When the subject of his in-ring style came up, Allin didn't really seem too concerned by it.

"Yeah, the way I look at it is I take things from skateboarding like Tony Hawk is still skating and he's like 52...53 and that guy has had some gnarly slams. So, all the way, like I said earlier, the way I look at is just taking care of yourself. Being responsible and not, you know what I mean like, I want to do this as long as possible but I am always living in the moment by the same time when the ring, physical therapy to me is just as important as the in ring stuff. So I like to get lost in the moment, but at the same time I know that I'm so disciplined with taking care of myself, because I don't want to stop anytime soon if I don't need to."

