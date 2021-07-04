AEW's Darby Allin files for a new trademark

AEW star Darby Allin is looking to cement his legacy under his current name. On July 3, the former TNT Champion filed trademark rights to his in-ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The term was filed for entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler live or on broadcast media. Below is the description:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

Darby Allin will soon wrestle in his first-ever Coffin match

"Pinning you in not enough for me @DarbyAllin. I am going to be the nail in your coffin." - @OfficialEgo

Ethan Page challenges Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, July 7th at the #RoadRager edition of #AEWDynamite in Miami!

AEW's Darby Allin is currently engaged in a heated feud with Ethan Page. Both men were initially supposed to face each other in a Coffin match on the July 7 Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.

Due to Darby Allin's actions last week, the match is currently off the table. During an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, Ethan Page stated that if he manages to put Darby Allin in a coffin, it will put the former TNT Champion away once and for all.

Upon hearing that, the WCW Icon Sting interrupted him by dragging out a coffin. Much to everyone's surprise, Darby Allin emerged from the wooden box. Both men then launched an assault on Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Upon feeling humiliated, Ethan Page grabbed the mic and called off his match with Darby Allin. He further added that if the former TNT Champion doesn't lay his hands on him next week, they could have their coffin match at the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Are we scared of @DarbyAllin ? Yes. But, are we terrified of him? Also...yes. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6aaRatRmr1 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 1, 2021

The storyline, which earlier involved Scorpio Sky and Sting, has suddenly shifted towards Ethan Page and Darby Allin. Both men have fought numerous singles matches against each other on the indies, and all of them were quite the hit.

Their upcoming stipulation-based bout is also expected to tear the house down. It remains to be seen if Darby Allin will lay his hands on Ethan Page next week.

