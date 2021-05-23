AEW's Darby Allin reveals why he was happy to lose the TNT Championship

AEW star Darby Allin recently revealed that he was hyped to drop the TNT Championship to Miro as he didn't want to overstay his welcome.

Allin lost the title to Miro on the May 12th episode of AEW Dynamite in a fantastic main event, ending his title reign at a record-setting 186 days. Any performer is bound to be disappointed when they drop a title, but Darby Allin isn't among them.

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Allin revealed that he felt good losing the title as his reign ended on a high with a string of well-drawing main events on AEW Dynamite.

The AEW star further stated that he didn't want to overstay his welcome and let his reign come to a point where people began clamoring for him to lose the title.

" I was hyped to go out when I did because I was having those string of main events and we were drawing good numbers when I was main eventing. I didn't want to overstay my welcome. Like, 'What the f*uck, when's this guy gonna lose?' I didn't want to be that guy. I don't have no ego when it comes to this. I was like, 'Dude, I'm ready to roll out when I'm on top with it,' so it was good. I really liked it," said Allin (H/T - Fightful)

Darby Allin also disclosed that he didn't know he was winning the TNT Championship from Cody at AEW Full Gear 2020 until the day of the event. He added that he didn't ask many questions but was more than happy to capture the title.

"I didn't even know leading into it if I was going to win. Then someone was like, 'Dude, you're winning' I was like, 'Okay, cool.' I don't know if it's just the combination of just hearing people lie so much in life that you don't want to hear it until it's there, but I found out that day and I was hyped about it. I just wanted to make the most of that whole opportunity. Like I said, I don't really ask that many questions, I just run with whatever they give me," said Allin.

Darby Allin will team up with Sting at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Darby Allin will join forces with Sting to square off against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Page and Sky have been a thorn on Allin's side since the past few weeks, even playing a role in costing him the TNT Championship.

However, on May 30, he'll finally have the chance to get his hands on the two, with The Icon on his side. The clash is sure to be a memorable one, with fans getting to witness Sting wrestle a proper match in over five years.

Do you think Darby Allin and Sting will get the better of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, or could we witness a massive upset with Page and Sky pulling off a win at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.