AEW's Darby Allin slept in his car instead of his hotel prior to Full Gear

At AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin finally got his win over "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and the stakes couldn't have been higher as the rising star in All Elite Wrestling captured the TNT Championship for the very first time.

Allin's journey to AEW wasn't an easy one. But through effort and perseverance, he found himself among the elite and can now call himself a champion. Being the face of the network isn't a bad bonus as well. But at the end of the day, Allin doesn't want to forget what made him into who he is today... he wants to remember where he came from.

Snake in the grass.



Wolf in sheep clothing. pic.twitter.com/zpLuAlIHSo — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 26, 2020

Darby Allin on why he slept in his car instead of his hotel room before AEW Full Gear

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When talking about not wanting to forget about where he came from, Darby Allin recalls how he slept at night leading into AEW Full Gear...

"Yeah, well, leading up to the pay per view, I purposely slept in my car, instead of sleeping in the hotel that they got for us, because I wanted to remind myself of just how s***** things were. And I slept in there and, you know, the weather in Jacksonville is still so much muggy than other places, but it was just a reminder myself of, you know, you don't need to forget where you came from just because this week's huge and makes you want to fight more so now I'm grateful to have this house with 13 acres and a wrestling ring downstairs and skate ramps and a bunch of crazy s*** I can blow up in the backyard."

AEW TNT Champion @DarbyAllin says this Belt is his... and he's not okay with being pushed around anymore!



Busted Open Saturday with @RyanMcKinnell & @TheMarkHenry



Let's go! #AEW @AEW pic.twitter.com/u8YsuTK26B — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 14, 2020

If you use any of the quotes above, please give a h/t to us and link back to Sportskeeda for the transcription.