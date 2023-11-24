AEW's Devil hiding in plain sight? Adam Cole was spotted doing something very suspicious on Dynamite

The fans on the internet spotted the AEW star Adam Cole doing something suspicious while being present in the ring just before the "Devil" appeared on Dynamite this week.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the mystery man behind the Devil mask appeared yet again on the titantron. The Devil showed up when the AEW World Champion, MJF, along with Adam Cole, were inside the ring for a promo segment. MJF was recalling how he retained his title against Jay White on one leg.

The Salt of the Earth also mentioned the masked mystery man who has been attacking his enemies and friends backstage and has made several appearances in the past weeks. Moreover, the AEW World Champion stated that he would find out who the man behind the mask was, and the lights went off just before the Devil appeared on the screen.

The masked man also laughed in a terrifying voice and then disappeared. Meanwhile, fans on the internet presented a theory about Adam Cole being the Devil. A Twitter user pointed out how Cole moved his right hand just before lights went off and the masked man appeared, as he was pressing the button of a remote.

While many names, including CM Punk and Jack Perry, have been tossed around regarding the identity of the Devil, the aforementioned fan theory sounds believable as Cole has been on the top of the list of names being behind the mask.

AEW World Championship match announced for Worlds End 2023

After the Devil appeared and then disappeared this past week on Dynamite, MJF and Adam Cole were interrupted by Samoa Joe. Joe is also the ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside MJF. The Samoan Submission Machine reminded The Salt of the Earth of the promise he made about giving Joe an AEW World Title opportunity.

Although MJF hesitated at first, he was convinced by his brochacho, Adam Cole, and eventually accepted the challenge. However, Joe postponed the match for the Worlds End Pay-Per-View next month as he wanted the champion at his hundred percent in his hometown of New York.

A few months ago, MJF successfully defended his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe at the Dynamite: Grand Slam, and it remains to be seen if Joe manages to win this time.

