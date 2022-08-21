"Everyone is going to regret doubting you" - Eddie Kingston makes a bold prediction about former AEW star

AEW star Eddie Kingston had nothing but praise for Stu Grayson following their match at the C*4 wrestling event.

Stu Grayson made his AEW debut alongside Evil Uno at Double or Nothing in 2019. He spent three years in the promotion as part of the Dark Order faction before his contract expired in May 2022, and he departed the company.

Following a clash with Grayson at the C*4 wrestling event, The Mad King made sure to take the time to put the former AEW star over. He stated that one day everyone would regret doubting the former Dark Order member.

“Don't thank me, thank this man right here. God d**n, Stu [Grayson], one day — everyone is going to regret doubting you one day. I hope it's tonight…” [H/T Fightful]

Meanwhile, on All Elite programming, Eddie Kingston has been feuding against the Jericho Appreciation Society and their leader Chris Jericho.

Eddie Kingston laid down a challenge for Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out

Guevara got involved in the Barbed Wire Everywhere clash between Kingston and Jericho a few weeks ago on Dynamite to cost The Mad King a shot at redemption.

The following week, The Spanish God was nowhere to be seen when he and Tay Conti took time off for their wedding. Kingston didn't share the celebratory attitude of the newlyweds when he issued a challenge for the Spanish God at All Out.

Eddie Kingston hasn't really featured on All Elite programming since, and the challenge hasn't been acknowledged to date. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti recently defended their AAA Mixed tag titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue on the August 10 episode of Rampage.

It remains to be seen whether The Mad King will make his presence felt in All Elite Wrestling this week and make his match against Guevara at All Out official.

