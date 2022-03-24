"Do you think I want that place to shut down?"- AEW's Eddie Kingston on receiving fan backlash over his promos being directed at WWE

AEW star Eddie Kingston is undoubtedly one of the best mic workers in pro wrestling today

The Mad King didn't mince words while cutting a promo, as we've seen him overstep the line in his recent feuds against CM Punk and Chris Jericho. Kingston has also both directly and indirectly referenced WWE in his promos.

Speaking with Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling With Freddie, Eddie Kingston opened up about the fan backlash he receives after mentioning WWE, especially when he calls them "sports entertainers."

The 40-year-old star stated that while he loves creating a stir through his work, he doesn't want the rival promotion to shut down.

Here's what Kingston had to say:

"Side note, I love how mad people get when I mention anything in WWE. I love it,” Kingston said. “Oh God, when I say ‘sports entertainer,’ they are like, ‘F you, I hope you die,’ and I'm sitting there laughing, because I'm like, c’mon, I got you. I have friends at WWE, do you think I want that place to shut down? Absolutely not! I want my friends to eat. I just do things to stir it up,” (H/T- Fightful)

Though he sometimes outrages a certain section of the audience with his explicit remarks, Kingston is still considered one of the most beloved babyfaces in the wrestling business.

Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2022

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho in one of the biggest triumphs of his career. However, The Mad King's dominance over Le Champion was short-lived. The following week, the former WWE Superstar tricked The Mad King by turning heel.

In doing so, Jericho officially disbanded The Inner Circle and formed a new alliance called The Jericho Appreciation Society, which includes Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and 2point0. The faction decimated Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful, which helped them garner massive heat from fans that night.

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho will team up with Garcia to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order. Whether or not The Mad King returns to seek vengeance from his rival remains to be seen.

