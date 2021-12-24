"I don't want to be a leader" - Eddie Kingston says he doesn't want to be seen as a locker room leader in AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston has an aura that makes people gravitate towards him and commands attention. When he walks into a room, people will stop and listen to him, but that's not what he wants.

Dynamite next week in Jacksonville:



-Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

-Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill [TBS Tournament]

-Orange Cassidy, Trent & Chuck Taylor vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, when asked about his role as a locker room leader, the AEW star explained that's simply not how he wants to be seen.

Here's what Kingston had to say:

"I don’t like it. I don’t wanna be a leader. I just do whatever I do because people aren’t always going to like what I do you know what I mean. When it comes to the locker room and stuff like that, I have my own measure for what I feel is right and what I feel is wrong and it’s not the same as everybody so I don’t want to lead nobody. If you decide to follow then god bless, I’m sorry. I apologize now,'' Kingston said

Eddie Kingston has showcased this skill in AEW

From leading a faction in AEW with The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher & The Blade to being one of the best promos in the business right now, it's not hard to see why people will turn to Kingston for advice.

A veteran of 19 years in the wrestling business, the AEW star couldn't put a finger on why this label has come up so much.

"Yeah sometimes I don’t know. I just speak, everything I do I’m an extremist so everything I do, I do with a passion you know what I mean so it doesn’t matter what it is so when I speak Im just passionate. I always say it’s the Irish and the Pureto Rican in me, I just cant choose which side," he continued

If Kingston keeps using his heritage and the tough road he has traveled during his promos, he may go down as one of the greatest workers of his generation.

What do you think of Eddie Kingston's current status in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

