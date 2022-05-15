Ethan Page breaks silence after Scorpio sky attacked former partner on AEW Rampage

AEW star Ethan Page took to social media with a one-word remark after him and Scorpio Sky attacked the latter's former teammate Frankie Kazarian.

Sky retained the AEW TNT Championship against Kazarian after a back-and-forth battle last night on Rampage. Once the match ended, Page bickered with the TNT Champion after the latter seemingly showed compassion to the challenger.

However, it was all a ruse as Sky attacked Kazarian with his title, and Page ambushed the latter. This was followed by Dan Lambert calling out Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. The couple quickly stepped into the ring as Men of the Year fled.

Taking to Twitter, Page termed the trio of himself, Sky, and Lambert as "unstoppable."

Frankie Kazarian reacted on Scorpio Sky's attack on AEW Rampage

In a post-match video, Frankie Kazarian was seen fuming at TNT Champion Scorpio Sky while recalling their twenty years of association. He added by asking for a rematch in Los Angeles, California, a throwback to the roots of their previous tag team SoCal Uncensored.

AEW's Twitter page uploaded a video of Kazarian backstage talking about what had transpired. He replied to the tweet talking about betrayals and saying that they never come from enemies.

"The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies," Kazarian tweeted.

Dynamite is set to debut at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, on June 1. It will be interesting to see if the TNT title rematch between Sky and Kazarian will be added to the match card. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry pans out in the coming weeks.

