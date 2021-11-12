"They allow us to be ourselves" - AEW star Ethan Page on TNT's reaction to some of the show's outrageous moments (Exclusive)

The AEW feud that pits The Inner Circle against American Top Team and Men of the Year stands out in today's pro wrestling landscape.

Not only does it feature the top stars from the world of MMA against some of the world's most proficient pro wrestlers, but AEW has also pushed the PG envelope in the build to the upcoming Full Gear match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked AEW star, Ethan Page, if there was a TNT executive backstage who was scandalized at some of the stuff that was being said during the program. His answer is as follows:

"That I wouldn't know. No one's coming up to me. I will say this though. They allow us to be ourselves. There might be stuff out there that people are saying that no one has a clue what people are going to say. Mind you, when I go out there and say I have the tightest t**s in the game, I'm worried that I'm gonna get in trouble for saying t**s on TV," said Ethan Page.

How does TNT react to some of AEW's more scandalous moments?

According to Ethan Page, he's often worried that he'll get into trouble when he crosses the line. But because his AEW colleagues sometimes push the envelope even further, he's not too worried:

"And then these guys go out there and say I'm beating my m**t or the jokes they're making about Paige VanZant, I'm like alright, I'm okay with my tight t*****s. It'll be fine (laughs)," chuckles Page.

Clearly, TNT affords AEW superstars a degree of freedom that allows them to tell stories in a much more realistic manner. Freedom that the performers are using to build their rivalries in an engrossing way.

