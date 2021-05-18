AEW's Frankie Kazarian mourns the passing of his father; Posts a touching tribute in his memory

AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news of his father's tragic passing with his fans and well-wishers.

In a touching tribute, Kazarian looked back at the beautiful memories he had spent and the bond he shared with his father, Frank.

"If you’ve ever watched and enjoyed any match of mine, please read. This is immensely important to me. Thank you," tweeted Frankie Kazarian

If you’ve ever watched and enjoyed any match of mine, please read. This is immensely important to me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/GVlhG9lraB — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 18, 2021

The AEW star wrote that he has been in overwhelming pain since the passing of his father but was "flushed" with some "amazing memories" and life lessons his father taught him.

Kazarian further stated how his father was one of his biggest fans and always supported him in his journey of becoming a pro-wrestler.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion also stated that apart from being a great dad, his father was also a "great husband " since his parents were married for 54 "glorious" years.

Kazarian concluded the message by stating that while anyone could be a father, it takes someone special to become a dad.

Many from AEW dropped their condolences in the comments section of the tweet, wishing Kazarian the best during these trying times.

Frankie Kazarian could embark on a singles run in AEW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) split up after losing their match to AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

With Daniels hinting towards retirement, Kazarian could embark on a solo run in AEW. Considering how great his match with Christian was on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, he still has a lot to offer in terms of singles competition.

During his time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Kazarian was a five-time X-Division Champion. He could prove to be perfect for AEW's mid-card at the moment and could even become a challenger for the TNT Championship.

We at Sportskeeda would like to convey our deepest condolences to Frankie Kazarian and his family during their hour of grief.