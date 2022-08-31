"Very proud" - AEW's FTR are big fans of two former WWE Superstars

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR recently heaped praise on former WWE stars Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently ranked number one 1 in the contenders rankings of the tag team division. Harwood and Wheeler are currently triple champions, holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Titles.

During a recent interview with The Walkway to Fight Club podcast, the duo was asked whether they intend to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team Titles soon. The triple champions joked about going after the titles in the future before going on to praise Swerve in Our Glory.

Harwood said he was happy with the job Lee and Strickland have done so far, given that they weren't a full-time tag team when they started teaming up together.

"I’m very pleased and very proud of Swerve [Strickland] and Keith Lee’s title reign. I think they’ve done so well with the opportunities they’ve been given. The matches, their promos, actually trying to work together as a team even though they weren’t necessarily a real tag team so I think the work they’re doing is awesome and they’re carrying the tag team division pretty well," Harwood said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cash Wheeler also praised the current AEW Tag Team Champions

Dax Harwood's tag-team partner Cash Wheeler also had a lot of praise for the current AEW Tag Team Champions. Wheeler praised how the storyline was handled and how it organically led to Lee and Swerve becoming a proper tag team.

The ROH Tag Team Champion went on to speak about how great it has been watching the two former WWE Superstars develop their partnership both inside the ring and during promo segments.

"The way that it looked like they were gonna team up for one or two matches and then start some sort of thing between themselves and instead, they worked that out and they’ve made this dynamic really cool where now, they’re earning each other’s trust and they’re starting to understand they’ve got each other’s back because that’s a real thing when you’re doing tag team wrestling. It’s been cool seeing them develop that, seeing that play out on-screen a lot, even in the ring, not just in promos," Wheeler said.

FTR will be in action at AEW All Out, where they will team up with Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will also be in action at the pay-per-view, where they will defend their titles against The Acclaimed.

What do you make of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's rise as a tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha