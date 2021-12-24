"I don't know if I belong here" - AEW star talks about his start in the company

AEW'S Griff Garrison, one half of the tag team 'Varsity Blonds', has spoken openly about whether he belonged in the upstart company when he made his debut.

Garrison is a former football standout who made his AEW debut in the midst of the pandemic back in June 2020. He came up short in a losing effort against Jimmy Havoc. He then went on to make appearances on AEW Dark against Lance Archer, Ricky Starks and MJF.

Speaking to the Culture State podcast, Garrison admitted that he didn't feel like he belonged in the company, having seen some of the guys walking past him on TV multiple times.

Oh yeah, like the first time I went [to AEW], I was like, ‘I don’t know if I belong here.’ Like all these guys are walking around. It’s like I’ve watched them on TV and it’s just like — they’re famous and they’re so good at what they do and it’s just like, ‘I can’t say that,’ you know? It’s just like I have to keep to myself and just kind of do my own thing and it was weird. I tell this story a lot: The first time I went though, I was nervous to say anything. Obviously I’d go up and say hi to people but like, people would come up to you and say hi, like just your first time being there and it’s just like, these people are so busy and it’s just like they have so much going on for them. To take a second out of their day to say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ To the kid that’s there for the first time, it was really cool. But, yeah, definitely had more intimidation moments with the first few times I went to AEW".

AEW have had a lot of faith in Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr

Both Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr have gathered a lot of momentum over the past year, so much so that they've garnered a lot of fanfare and have become regulars on AEW television.

At the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Griff Garrison competed in a short losing effort against Malakai Black.

While they have been on the losing effort of big opportunities thus far in their AEW careers, both Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr have got extremely bright futures ahead of them.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think the future holds for the Varsiy Blonds in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman