AEW's Hangman Page opens up on the origins of the term "cowboy s***"

AEW star Hangman Page is known for a few things, including putting on great wrestling matches, and of course, cowboy s***. The former AEW World Champion has now opened up on how that phrase came to be.

During his AEW run, Hangman has seemingly been conflicted with himself for not being able to defeat his inner demons. However, one thing that has connected with the fans is his use of the phrase "cowboy s***." It's become such a popular phrase that fans regularly chant it during any of his matches.

Speaking on the special "fan-fest" edition of AEW Unrestricted, Hangman Page opened up on how the slogan came to be, as well as where it first happened and when.

“I think before our first show before the first Double or Nothing. I guess Matt and Nick [Jackson] were doing their last independent show in New York, and I made the trip out there and did a little something after the match and cut a little promo about Chris Jericho." [39:35-39:51]

The slogan came from Hangman seeing his fellow brothers in The Elite and being so proud of what they had all done. He noted that it was such good "cowboy s***."

"The things that [The Young Bucks] had done. The things that Kenny [Omega] had done, the things that Cody [Rhodes] had done, the things that I had done, that had built this company from nothing into a YouTube show, into a following, into something that could fill arenas every single week. From grassroots, from nothing, that was cowboy s*** to me.” [39:53-40:15]

Hangman Page will be back doing "cowboy s***" next week on AEW Dynamite

After taking the week off from TV in the wake of his AEW World Championship loss to CM Punk at Double or Nothing, Hangman will return to action on the June 8th edition of Dynamite. He might also turn his attention to the promotion's next pay-per-view.

Page will be taking on former IWGP Tag Team Champion and current NJPW star David Finlay in the latter's AEW debut. The two men crossed paths numerous times during Page's time in NJPW; however, they never met in singles action.

At the time of writing, nothing is confirmed in regards to Hangman Page's plans for the AEW/NJPW joint pay-per-view Forbidden Door. However, judging by this scheduled match-up, could this be his quest to climb the mountain at the expense of the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling? Only time will tell.

